Religious affairs minister: 50 tonnes of humanitarian supplies worth RM7m to be sent to Palestine

SEPANG (Oct 23): Approximately 50 tonnes or RM7 million worth of humanitarian supplies collected under a donation drive dubbed Ops Ihsan will be sent to Palestine through Egypt this Friday at the latest.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said among the supplies were medicines, baby essentials, blankets and food.

He said the humanitarian aid was coordinated by several non-governmental organisations (NGOs), including the Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organisations (Mapim) and Global Peace Mission (GPM) Malaysia and they were now waiting for the Egyptian government’s permission to send the donations through the Rafah border gate in Egypt.

“Insya-Allah, when it reaches the Rafah border gate, it will be coordinated by the NGOs there to ensure that this aid reaches our brothers and sisters in Palestine,” he told the media after visiting the Palestinian humanitarian supplies collection centre at the Mapim warehouse here today.

During the visit, Mohd Na’im also presented a mock cheque of RM100,000, donated by Lembaga Tabung Haji, to Mapim to purchase medical supplies for the Palestinians.

The recent clashes in Palestine involving Hamas, the ruling authority in Gaza, and the Israeli regime have resulted in the loss of thousands of lives on both sides since October 7. — Bernama