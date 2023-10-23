Sarbanun Marican, Andrewson Ngalai, Richmond Allan Morshidi honoured at Anugerah Seni Budaya Sarawak 2023

KUCHING (Oct 23): Veteran singers Dato Sarbanun Marican, Andrewson Ngalai and Richmond Allan Morshidi were honoured with awards to recognise their contributions and achievements in the arts and culture industry during the Anugerah Seni Budaya Sarawak (ASBS) 2023 last night.

Sarbanun, a songstress whose songs were very popular in the 1970s and 1980s, was awarded the Anugerah Tokoh Seni Budaya Sarawak 2023.

She had won numerous accolades nationwide, including national-level Dondang Sayang winner in 1970 and had represented Malaysia in various international singing events.

Andrewson was given the Tokoh Perpaduan Seni Budaya special award in recognition of his popular song ‘Biar Bekikis Bulu Betis’ which has raised Sarawak’s profile within the past few years.

This song is not only popular in Sarawak, but also in the Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah and has also been performed by various local artistes at the international stage.

The ‘Biar Bekikis Bulu Betis’ song has also proven to unite Malaysians and promote togetherness among Malaysians regardless of race, ethnicity and religion.

Richmond, on the other hand, received the Special Jury Award to recognise his involvement and contribution in the local music industry in Sarawak for over 40 years.

Richmond, who had recorded Bidayuh and Iban songs, is still currently active in the local music industry.

The award presentation was handed over and witnessed by Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah who represented Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The other award recipients that night were P Ramlee Fans Club Sarawak for the Anugerah Pendukung Seni Sarawak 2023 in the non governmental organisation (NGO) category.

Also receiving their awards were Jerry Kamit who was awarded Anugerah Seni Muzik Sarawak, January Chan (Anugerah Seni Muzik Sarawak), Malek Hassan (Anugerah Seni Teater Sarawak) and Dr Saie Dris (Anugerah Seni Berbahasa Sarawak).

The Tokoh Legenda Seni Budaya special award was given to the late Radiah Tahir for her devotion to the development of Gendang Burdah art in Sarawak

Radiah had passed away on Sept 7 this year at the age of 50.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari, in his speech read by Abdul Karim said the Sarawak government always supports the efforts carried out either by federal agencies, local associations and companies to enliven arts and cultural activities in Sarawak.

He said the last time the ASBS was organised was in 2016, which witnessed Sape master Matthew Ngau Jau awarded the Anugerah Tokoh Seni Budaya Sarawak that year.

He pointed out that through awards such as the ASBS, local arts and culture practitioners are honoured and recognised for their role and efforts in contributing to the development of arts and culture in Sarawak.

“It is hoped that through ASBS, this will encourage more efforts to promote and develop our culture and arts industry to the International level,” he said.

The ASBS held at the Banquet Hall of State Legislative Assembly Complex also saw performances from local Sarawak singers such as Bob Yusof, Azie Mustapha, Rem, Rickie Andrewson and Hatizuddin Jamaluddin.