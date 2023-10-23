SMC to support all efforts to assist Sibu poor, says chairman

SIBU (Oct 23): Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) welcomes efforts by any groups to help the poor in this town.

SMC chairman Clarence Ting said the poor here are in need of assistance particularly in the form of food items.

“In Sibu after Covid-19, there are many people who are still jobless. Many of them previously worked in other towns but forced to move back here due to unfortunate circumstances.

“We do not want to see people in Sibu sleeping in the streets like in other countries,” he said during the ‘Unity Food Bank’ programme here yesterday.

The programme was organised by the Sibu branch of the National Consumer Action Council (MTPN).

During the event, food items contributed by sponsors were handed over to volunteers who will later distribute the items to the targeted group.

Ting commended the effort by MTPN and hoped many more corporate bodies here would do their part for a similar cause.

He said SMC welcomed the effort by MTPN and would do its part to assist in any way possible.

“This is a very good gesture. I hope you will continue this effort because there are a lot of people who need help,” he said.

Also present was MTPN Sibu chairman Lucas Lau.