STIHL sets record-breaking revenue of 5.5 bln euros in 2022, says SEA sales director

KUCHING (Oct 23): STIHL, a German manufacturer of chainsaws and other handheld power equipment, finished fiscal year 2022 with record-breaking revenue of 5.5 billion euros, said its Southeast Asia (SEA) sales director Peter Wesner.

He said this shows a growth of almost nine per cent compared to the previous year.

“Our STIHL products are sold and serviced to more than 50,000 servicing machine dealers worldwide.

“Also, we see that other products and power tools besides the classical chainsaw business have been gaining more prominence,” he said during the KTS/STIHL 55th Anniversary Gala Night at KTS Garden here last night.

In this regard, he expressed his deep appreciation for the successful business recipe brought about through partnership with KTS alongside other Stihl dealers, underscoring their loyal cooperation with the brand and their integral role in the success of STIHL in East Malaysia.

“It has proven that together we are on the right track and it is a successful business for all of us.

“For the current year 2023, the business is slowing down worldwide due to inflation, which leads to reduce demand from the market, but also because of the war in Ukraine and also the new war in Israel and Gaza.

“Let’s keep our fingers crossed for the next year 2024 to be more positive and to bring peace and prosperity,” he added.

However, Wesner emphasised that while online sales are feasible, online service remains a challenge.

“Nowadays the business world is turning towards online. Yes, we can sell machines online but how can you do service online, that’s not possible. And that is why STIHL is still sticking to servicing dealers as an essential part of the recipe for our business.

“And I would like to quote Andreas Stihl the company founder who started the company in 1926. He said many years ago that a chainsaw or a power tool is only as good as its service and that has not changed until today,” said Wesner.

As STIHL continues to invest heavily in the development of new products, factory expansions, and training for dealers in product service and marketing, Wesner urged dealers to modernise their outlets with proper outdoor signage, effective product displays, and engaging product demonstrations to stay competitive and meet the changing market demands.

“Only then we will be able to harvest the fruits of our market here in East Malaysia. This is our potential to continue growing the STIHL business in future.

“Stihl is looking forward to continuously grow the business in Asia and especially here in East Malaysia, together with KTS and also STIHL dealers as an important part of the business,” he added.

The gala night was organised to commemorate 55 years of partnership with KTS in East Malaysia.

The event brought together key industry figures to honor the enduring collaboration, including KTS Group of Companies deputy managing director Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau and KTS Trading Sdn Bhd general manager Augustine Ling.