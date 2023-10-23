Stop calling one another ‘kafir’, ‘Zionist’, ‘Yahudi’, speaker tells MPs

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 23): Dewan Rakyat speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul has reminded all members of Parliament to refrain from labelling one another using the words “kafir (infidel)”, “Zionist” and “Yahudi (Jew)” in the lower house.

He said uttering such remarks against one another could stir up sensitivities, hurt others’ feelings, and undermine harmony in the country.

“Various arguments and positions were expressed during the four-day debate on Budget 2024 last week, leading to sensitive issues that were hurtful.

“Therefore, I urge all honourable members of the House to stop using the words kafir, zionis, and yahudi on each other that touched on sensitivities that could affect our harmony,” he said in his address before commencing the Question and Answer session at today’s sitting.

He added that Standing Order 36(10)(C) states that it is wrong to use words that promote feelings of ill-will or hostility between different races in Malaysia. – Bernama

