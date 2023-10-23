Taste of Borneo Carnival unites all, says Miri MP  

MIRI (Oct 23): Miri MP Chiew Choon Man hails the Taste of Borneo Carnival 2023 as a unifying tool of intercultural understanding that bind all people of different ethnics in Sarawak.

“For the organising team to have gathered and worked with so many associations to meet one objective is quite a challenge, but it goes to show that we in Miri have no problem in uniting despite our diverse culture, religion and races,” said Chiew.

“I believe that the organising committee has worked really hard in coming up with colourful, exciting programmes and I would also like to congratulate the Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA) Miri for tonight’s event – the Ngarum Pewun or the Bidayuh’s Happy Festival.”

He said this in his speech at the launching of the Ngarum Pewun and Voice of Borneo Karaoke Contest on the second day of the carnival at the Indoor Stadium here on Saturday.

Chiew later announced an allocation of RM3,000 for DBNA Miri and another RM3,000 for the Taste of Borneo organising committee to fund their activities.

The Voice of Borneo Karaoke Contest saw 20 participants taking centre stage in showcasing their singing talents.

Also present were Taste of Borneo Carnival 2023 organising chairman Leong Soon Kian and DBNA Miri chairman Simon Ilus.