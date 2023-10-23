Tour guide held for alleged sexual harassment of tourists in Semporna

SEMPORNA (Oct 23): A tour guide was detained for allegedly sexually harassing two Chinese tourists during a snorkelling and fishing trip in Semporna district.

District police chief Superintendent Mohd Farhan Lee said the two victims, aged 18 and 22, lodged a police report over the incident that occurred in waters off one of the islands in the district on Sunday.

Farhan said police arrested the 20-year-old suspect, who did not have any identification documents or work permit, from his work place on the mainland.

Police are investigating the case for outraging modesty under Section 354 of the Penal Code and also under the Immigration Act for entering and staying in Malaysia without valid documents.

Farhan added police also detained the 37-year-old manager of a tour company for employing a tour guide without any identification or travel documents.

He said the manager would be investigated under Section 55B of the Immigration Act, which provides for a fine of not less than RM10,000, a prison term of up to 12 months, or both, if found guilty.

Both the suspect and the manager have been remanded for four days.

In May this year, a 27-year-old local divemaster in Semporna was also apprehended for allegedly molesting a tourist.

The incident went viral on social media when alleged screenshots of conversations between the victim and the accused as well as a picture of the woman being kissed by the accused were shared on Facebook.

The victim lodged a complaint with the Semporna police before returning to China.