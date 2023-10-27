16-year-old killed after crashing motorcycle into Samarahan road divider

KUCHING (Oct 27): A teenage motorcyclist died after he crashed the bike into a road divider at KM11 Jalan Datuk Mohd Musa in Kota Samarahan around 1.30am today.

Samarahan police chief DSP Brodie Brangka said in a statement the impact of the crash threw the 16-year-old off his machine and into a ditch.

“The deceased was heading home from Kota Sentosa to Kampung Merdang when he is believed to have lost control of his motorcycle,” said Brodie.

He added that the motorcycle skidded and was found around 50 metres from where it crashed.

Medical personnel from the Ministry of Health pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene.

It is understood that he suffered serious head injuries.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.