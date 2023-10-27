Abd Karim: Acquisition of MASwings’ shares allows S’wak to determine flight routes, frequencies

KUCHING (Oct 27): Sarawak’s acquisition to have controlling stake over the MASwings’ shares would enable the state-owned airline to fly throughout the Southeast Asia region, said state Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

Abdul Karim said this is critical as the state aims to position itself as an eco-tourism hub in the region.

“With the airline takeover, Sarawak will have the largest equity and control over the flight destinations.

“This will give us the opportunity to elevate the tourism industry especially in rural areas,” he told reporters when met after the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing between Hornbill Skyways Sdn Bhd and Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) here today.

He also revealed that the controlling shares over MASwing would enable the state to determine its own flight routes and frequencies, especially international flight routes to Sarawak.

According to him, the current aviation scenario in Sarawak is not convenient because it is limited to certain destinations.

“In the past, it was very difficult for us to prepare or make arrangements, but now we have that (MASwings) in our control.

“This way, flights to rural areas and regional areas would be increased and this would further boost the tourism sector in Sarawak because half of the flights would be directed to and from Kuching,” he said.