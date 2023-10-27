Activist asks MoE to clarify reasons for schools to join Palestine Solidarity Week

KUCHING (Oct 27): The Ministry of Education (MoE) has been asked to clarify its reasons for asking schools to join Palestine Solidarity Week events.

In a press statement today, social activist Voon Shiak Ni deemed the government’s decision to involve schools and students in an international conflict as “absurd”.

“It was shocking to be given to understand that schools in Malaysia have been given directives by the ministry to demonstrate solidarity and stand with Palestine from Oct 29-Nov 3, in relation to the current ongoing Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

“What is going on with the Madani government? It has always been the policy that we should not involve schools and students in any form of politically motivated events, needless to say to involve schools in international religious conflict,” she said.

According to her, as Malaysia is known for its diverse and multicultural society, it is imperative for the country to strive to preserve and live up to the slogan ‘unity in diversity’.

“Observing the current ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, we must learn that our unity and the peace that it brings can be fragile and as such we must safeguard our unity and harmony.

“The Israeli-Palestinian issue, which has persisted for decades, if not centuries, stands as a testament of the deep-seated divisions that can plague nations and communities. Both sides insist that they are right and have been able to cite issues which can hardly be logically disputed, these issues also involve starkly contrasting religious beliefs, which has always been a tinderbox capable of inciting the most docile society,” she said.

Voon asserted that schools should be sanctuaries of learning, where children are not only imparted with knowledge but also with values that make them responsible and compassionate citizens.

The involvement of school children in any political cause, especially one as divisive as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, poses the risk of shaping young minds in a way that fosters hatred and intolerance, she said.

“By involving school children in taking sides, we run the risk of perpetuating this cycle and instilling in them a biased perspective from a young age. This not only hinders the prospects for peace and understanding but also goes against the principles of unity and diversity that we, as a nation, hold dear.

“Moreover, our commitment to the principles laid out in MA63 (Malaysia Agreement 1963) is unwavering. It serves as the foundation for our nation’s cooperation and unity among its diverse regions. In a world marked by geopolitical tensions, it is crucial for us to uphold these principles and maintain a united front in our nation-building efforts,” she said.