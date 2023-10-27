Baru: S’wak not bound by National Language Act 1963/1967, English remains one of its official languages

KUCHING (Oct 27): Sarawak is in a special position in that English remains one of its official languages and that it is not bound to adhere to the National Language Act 1963/1967 which requires that Bahasa Malaysia be used for official purposes.

Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian said this in a statement when concurring with the State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohd Abu Bakar Marzuki that Sarawak will continue to accept official correspondence written in English.

It is also understood that Sarawak accepts official correspondence in English from local companies or public and private institutions despite the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s ‘reminder’ not to entertain any letter that is not in Malay.

“I strongly applaud and support the State Secretary’s stance on this matter. Although the basis for making this stance is not mentioned by the SS, I wish to remind the Prime Minister and those who insist on eroding Sarawak’s rights that Sarawak is in a special position in that English remains one of the official languages here and that we are not bound to adhere to the National Language Act 1963/1967 which requires that Bahasa Malaysia be used for official purposes,” said Baru who is also a lawyer.

He said the so-called ‘18-point agreement’ with Malaya, covered by the provisions of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), provides particular protection for the use of the English language for Sabah (North Borneo) and Sarawak.

Though Malay should be the national language of the Federation; English should continue to be used for a period of 10 years after Malaysia Day; and English should be an official language of Borneo (Sarawak and Sabah) for all purposes, State or Federal, without limitation of time.

In line with the Malaysia Agreement, the 1957 Malayan Constitution was amended to include Sabah and Sarawak’s special position in the Federal Constitution of Malaysia, providing amongst others, that Sabah and Sarawak can use English as their official language, as well as the native languages of the natives of Sabah and Sarawak in the Native Courts or for any native law and custom, Baru pointed out.

He said this right is further safeguarded in Art 161 in Part XIIA of the Federal Constitution which provides that ‘… no act of Parliament terminating or restricting the use of the English language… shall come into operation… until the Act or relevant provision of it has been approved by an enactment of the Legislature of that State’.

He said this exemption preserves for Sabah and Sarawak the use of English in the courts, the Legislative Assembly or for other official purposes (including the official purposes of the Federal Government). [Art 161 (2)(b) & (c)].

Since the National Language Act 1963/1967 has not been approved by an enactment by the Sarawak State Assembly and hence its provisions do not apply here, therefore it is not mandatory that Bahasa Malaysia should be the only language used in our government departments and ministries, even for purposes of the Federal Government, he stressed.

In fact, Art 161(5) of the Federal Constitution provides that notwithstanding anything in Article 152, in the State of Sabah or Sarawak, a native language in current use in the State may be used in native courts or for any code of native law and custom, and in the case of Sarawak, until otherwise provided by enactment of the Legislature, may be used by a member addressing the Legislative Assembly or any committee thereof, he added.

“I had once used the Lun Bawang language in my opening address in one of our Dewan Undangan Negeri sittings. Similarly, Art 26 (8) of the Sarawak Constitution provides that ‘For a period of 10 years and thereafter until the Legislature by law otherwise provides, all proceedings in the Dewan may be in the English language, and subject to the standing orders of the Dewan Undangan Negeri, members may use any native language in addressing the Dewan,” said Baru, who is also Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) secretary-general.

“It should be noted that ten years after being in the federation, Sarawak did not drop or make changes to the status of the English language.

“Former Chief Minister, the late Tan Sri Adenan Satem, was a firm supporter of the use of the English language and declared it as the second official language of Sarawak in 2015 without derogating from the recognition of Bahasa Malaysia as the national language,” he said.

“This move was met with criticism from many Malay leaders and rights groups, but Adenan was unconcerned, and it is good to note that the current Premier is continuing to do the same,” he added.

Suggesting that mastery of multiple languages is the key to education and to progress and development in this increasingly borderless world, Baru said: “We would be taking a myopic view to restrict the use of other languages in our workplace and in our lives.”

“Sarawak does not prescribe to one particular language as her official language, premised on the spirit of MA63 which was later incorporated in our Constitution, and we are proud of that fact,” he said.