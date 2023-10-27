Deputy Premier: Sarawak Kitchen, sales events spur SME’s growth

KUCHING (Oct 27): The Sarawak Kitchen and sales booths at the Sarawak Regatta 2023 provide a good platform for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to showcase and market their products, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

“As of last year, the sales revenue reached over RM1 million. Hopefully, this year will be even better,” he said when met by reporters after pre-launching the Sarawak Kitchen and SME booth sales held in connection with the Sarawak Regatta at Kuching Waterfront here today.

“The reception to this event is highly favourable, although it can only accommodate 50 stalls due to venue capacity,” said Awang Tengah, who is also the state Minister for International Trade, Industry and Investment (Mintred).

The Sarawak Kitchen and SMEs sales booths will be operational from 8.30am to 10pm throughout the Sarawak Regatta 2023, from Oct 27 to Nov 5.

The Sarawak Kitchen features a showcase of food and beverages from 33 local food entrepreneurs, with another 17 entrepreneurs taking part in the SME sales booths.

Various interesting activities will also be held on the Sarawak Kitchen stage and among the line-up include karaoke competition, children’s fashion show, fruit-eating contest and campaign, shrimp-peeling contest, make-up demo and tutorials, cooking demonstrations, quizzes, lucky draws, as well as a mini science show by Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas).

The event is Mintred’s initiative in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth, Sports, and Sarawak Entrepreneur Development; Sarawak Agriculture Department; Social Welfare Department Sarawak; Women and Family Department Sarawak; Sarawak Economic Development Corporation; Federal Agriculture Marketing Authority; Lembaga Kemajuan Ikan Malaysia; and Sarawak Cultural Village.

Also present were Assistant Minister of Entrepreneur and SME Development Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais and other distinguished guests.