Foreigner jailed for molesting 79-year-old grandmother in Kuching

KUCHING (Oct 27): The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced an Indonesian man to eight months in prison for molesting a 79-year-old grandmother in a kampung house here on Oct 19.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali convicted Bian Adrianus Subianto, 26, from Kalimantan Barat on his own guilty plea to a charge framed under Section 354 of the Penal Code.

She ruled that his sentence would begin from the day of his arrest on Oct 19.

Syarifah Fatimah also ordered for Bian to be handed over to the Immigration Department upon the completion of his sentence.

According to the facts of the case, the victim’s grandson filed a police report claiming that his girlfriend witnessed the incident around 5pm at the house.

Following the police report, Bian was arrested at the house around 8.40pm on the same day.

Investigations later revealed that Bian had committed assault or use of criminal force with intent to outrage the modesty of the victim.

Insp Ammarsoffi Yusoff prosecuted the case while Bian was not represented by legal counsel.