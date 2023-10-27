Irene Chang: Sarawak should seek to abort planned Palestine Solidarity Week programme in schools

SIBU (Oct 27): The Sarawak government should call on the federal government to abort the planned Palestine Solidarity Week programme in schools.

In stating this, former Bukit Assek assemblywoman Irene Chang said Sarawak should take the lead in showing the rest of Malaysia that the education system will not be allowed to be dragged in any way into geopolitical issues and international conflicts.

“Sarawak, as an equal partner of Malaysia, should also put forth a strong stand towards the federal government to not only reevaluate the programme, but to totally abort the programme as we also have many Sarawakian students studying in West Malaysia and Sabah.

“Sarawakians expect our government to work together with all political parties, regardless of political divisions, to protect our people, children, and our peaceful and harmonious society,” she said in a statement.

Chang called on Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Dato Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn to work with the State Education Department on issuing an immediate directive for Sarawak’s schools to clarify that it is not compulsory for them to observe the programme.

She was referring to the Ministry of Education (MoE) directive on Oct 21 declaring Oct 9 to Nov 3 as Palestine Solidarity Week, in which all government-run education institutions are to run activities such as launching a donation fund, video and song presentation on humanitarian issues in Palestine, spiritual activities for Muslim students such as solat hajat, and related co-curricular activities such as singing, poetry, and poster creation competitions.

She said to allow the education system to be compromised in that way is to involve children in these conflicts.

“Children are among the most vulnerable members of society and it is essential to shield them from the negative consequences of such an issue, especially from the complicated Middle East conflict, which a lot of adults are still grappling to fully understand.

“To encourage our schools and therefore our children to be involved in a conflict by showing support for one or the other is to indoctrinate them with negative feelings, which may have long term consequences, including the perpetuation of divisions, hatred, and violence.

“This would be disastrous for the multiracial, multicultural, and multi-religious society that we live in and would undermine the peace and harmony which we have painstakingly taken years to build up,” she stressed.

She said since Sarawak and the federal government have agreed in principle to the devolution of power in critical areas of education, the state should take the opportunity to show a strong stand to protect and defend its education system from being used for any purpose other than to promote academic excellence and positive character building of peace, tolerance, and mutual understanding.

Mas Gading MP Mordi Bimol had today said that the MoE is willing to reevaluate activities and contents of the Palestine Solidarity Week programme.

The Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak vice president said he and Sibu MP Oscar Ling had also requested Minister of Education Fadhlina Sidek and Deputy Minister of Education Lim Hui Ying to allow schools in Sarawak to be exempted from the implementation of this programme.

Yesterday, DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen, who is Stampin MP, had said MoE assured him that the programme is not compulsory for schools in Sarawak.