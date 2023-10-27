Lee: S’wak acquisition of MASwings’ shares will enhance air connectivity to rural areas

KUCHING (Oct 27): Sarawak Transport Minister Datuk Seri Lee Kim Shin today said the state’s acquisition over MASwings’ shares would enhance its connectivity especially to the rural and hinterland parts.

Speaking during the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing ceremony on the acquisition between MASwings and Hornbill Skyways Sdn Bhd here today, he noted that MASwings has played an important role in catering Sarawak’s rural settlements, especially in transporting and mobilising people and goods.

Thus, he said it is timely to upgrade airport facilities in order to complement the acquisition of MASwings.

“The MoU is important as it will chart the way and accelerate the joint working committee to do the due diligence before the actual takeover takes place.

“It will assist us to move forward in a more systematic way to expand our rural connectivity and beyond. It will leap us a step closer to realise and establish our own Sarawak airline,” he said.

According to Lee, there are four major airports, four small airports and eight short take-off and landing airports (STOLports) that MASwings currently operate at in the state.

This includes connecting to remote regions of Sarawak, such as in Bario, Ba Kelalan, Long Akah, Long Seridan and Long Banga, he added.

“The STOLports facilitate the movement of the people and cargoes from the rural areas and across the regions,” he said.

Lee also cited the number of passengers and goods travelling using MASWings had increased from 2019 to 2022.

He said by upgrading the facilities, this would enable the state-owned airline to provide better service to the passengers and customers.

“MASwings has mobilised around 2.4 million passengers and more than two thousand metric tonnes of cargo to and from the rural areas of Sarawak and Sabah between 2019 and 2022.

“Upgrading MASwings to support the development of the rural areas and the movement of the people and goods within Sarawak as well as outside the state.

“This is one of the best ways and alternatives to enhance the air connectivity in and to Sarawak,” he said.

Lee also said the vast land size of Sarawak has put air connectivity as one of the most important transportation.

With the acquisition of MASwing, he hoped this could boost the transportation sector in the state.

“Transport sector is one of the critical enablers to catalyse the development of economic sectors, be it tourism, manufacturing, agriculture, or the mining sector.

“Sarawak is 124,450 square kilometres and has more than 5,000 settlements scattered throughout the region, where air connectivity plays an important role to connect rural settlements, particularly in the hinterland regions.

“Together, let us create a seamless travel and connectivity through a sustainable aviation industry that will be significant to our people in Sarawak and Malaysia in general,” he said.