Lukanisman confirms Miri City Health Clinic to finally start operating in January

MIRI (Oct 27): The much-awaited new Miri City Health Clinic, located next to Miri Hospital, will begin operations in January 2024, said Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni.

The Deputy Health Minister said the Type 2 clinic, costing RM26.3 million, will help ease congestion at other existing clinics such as the one at Jalan Merbau.

“This new Miri City Health Clinic has the capacity to accommodate up to 800 patients per day.

“It will provide services such as treatment for outpatients, emergency and trauma, mother and child clinic, dental, physiotherapy, x-ray services, medical lab, pharmacy, as well as counselling and dietetic services,” he said during the clinic’s official handing over today.

Lukanisman said the Ministry of Health (MoH) has approved 147 new posts at the new clinic to provide more effective and efficient services to the public.

The Sibuti MP said MoH has approved RM5 million for the acquisition and purchase of medical and non-medical assets, as well as one vehicle for the new health clinic’s use.

He said the Miri Divisional Health Office has completed the procurement of a security control contract amounting to RM469,277 and RM447,360 for the procurement of cleaning services for a period of eight months.

“Meanwhile, a total of RM429,760 is for the procurement of lCT equipment such as computers, printers, and so on for the operations of this clinic.

“This allocation shows the government’s concern in improving the quality of health services, therefore, I hope that all members under the ministry will ensure that these allocations are fully utilised through programmes and projects that will benefit the people in general,” he said.

Construction on the clinic began on July 24, 2019 and was completed on June 13 this year.

The project was initially slated for completion in 30 months but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Miri Division currently has 43 health facilities comprising 37 health clinics, three community clinics, and three mother and child clinics.

Among those present at the handing over were Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin; Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts I Datuk Sebastian; Miri MP Chiew Choon Man; MoH development division senior secretary Zairi Mat Ali; and divisional engineer Stephen Ung Neng Hui.