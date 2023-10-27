MAG chairman: MoU with Sarawak signifies deepened commitment to existing collab

KUCHING (Oct 27): A memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), the Sarawak government and Hornbill Skyways Sdn Bhd signifies a deepened commitment to their existing collaboration, said MAG chairman Tan Sri Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin.

He said the MoU embodies the signatories’ collective dedication to working hand-in-hand within a comprehensive framework for cooperation, encompassing meticulous due diligence and governance processes for the potential disposal of shares, assets, and associated responsibilities for MASwings.

“Our joint endeavors will extend to exploring synergistic transactions and ensuring the seamless continuity of MASwings’ operations and beyond.

“Together, we will examine and develop the most optimal transaction parameters and structure that ensures the long-term success of MASwings, while driving mutual benefits and synergies to all parties involved,” he said during the MoU signing ceremony here today.

Adding on, Wan Zulkiflee said MASwings remains close to the hearts of everyone at MAG, and they shall continue sharing their expertise to ensure the airline not only thrives but sets new standards in the industry.

“We are committed to working closely with the ministries and agencies from the federal and Sarawak State governments, Khazanah Nasional Berhad and Hornbill Skyways.

“With the support of all, I look forward to the successful implementation of our MoU and the progress leading to the final SPA,” he said.

The event which marked the initiation of the takeover of MASwings Sdn Bhd by the Sarawak state government comes at an important juncture, said Wan Zulkiflee.

“This is an opportunity to further advance our collaboration and we would like to assure the Sarawak State Government that MAG will continue supporting the state efforts in bringing in more domestic and international tourists through our sister airlines, Malaysia Airlines and Firefly.

“Malaysia Airlines’ extensive global network, spanning over 900 destinations across 170 territories through the oneworld alliance, provides us with a unique opportunity to enhance Sarawak’s tourism industry,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin, in welcoming this development, expressed gratitude for the support from the federal government and the Ministry of Transport, notably Transport Minister Anthony Loke and his team.

“Today, I am also grateful that we have reached an agreement with the MAG on the acquisition of MASwings and am looking forward to further collaboration in managing the rural air connectivity in Sarawak.

“I believe, through good relationships between the Sarawak government, the federal government and the industry players such as from the MAG group, Airasia, Batik Air, the international airlines and Malaysia Airport Holdings Bhd (MAHB), we could chart the way forward in a more strategic way, towards achieving sustainability for our proposed airline,” he said.

Lee also emphasised the importance of the transport sector in catalysing economic development.

“The transport sector is one of the critical enablers to catalyse the development of economic sectors, be it tourism, manufacturing, agriculture, or the mining sector. A lot of things hinge on the effectiveness and efficiency of our transport sector, especially in transporting and mobilising our people and goods.

“Therefore, I believe with this MoU and the acquisition of MASwings, we can ensure the sustainability and connectivity not only within Sarawak and Sabah, but also to other cities in Malaysia, and to international destinations around the region,” he said.

This, he added, will ease the movement of people, goods, and services, including nurturing the development of the tourism industry and economy in the region.

“Together, let us create a seamless travel and connectivity through a sustainable aviation industry that will be significant to our people in Sarawak and Malaysia in general,” Lee said.