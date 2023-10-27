Miri MP to bring up people’s concern over Palestine Solidarity Week in schools to MoE

MIRI (Oct 27): Miri MP Chiew Choon Man will bring up to the Education Ministry (MoE) the concerns of the people over the proposed Palestine Solidarity Week to be held in public education institutions including schools.

He said he had received numerous comments and feedback from concerned parents and groups over the proposed programme by the MoE which would be held from Oct 29 to Nov 3 in support of the Palestinian cause.

“It is also important to note that parents entrust their children to national schools not only for academic growth but also to foster mental and social equilibrium.

“These institutions are trusted to facilitate their (children’s) development, learning, and interaction with students from diverse racial and religious backgrounds.

“I am profoundly convinced that empathy and kindness are the cornerstones of our principles. And that we fervently encourage young people to champion these values, irrespective of their race, religion or social status,” he said.

Yet, despite this, the parents’ worries on the MoE’s directive was understandable, he added.

Chiew said he will bring this issue to the MoE’s attention to take into account the parents’ views and to take appropriate actions accordingly in addressing the concern of the people relating to the directive.

On Oct 26, the MoE in a statement said it will not back down on its directive to all schools and colleges to organise a Palestinian Solidarity Week, and that it was in line with the government’s civic education syllabus.

It said that the programme was necessary due to the increased exposure of content related to international conflicts to students.