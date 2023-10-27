MMEA Bintulu detains tug boat, barge for bearing different names on bow, back

BINTULU (Oct 27): The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), Bintulu Maritime Zone, has detained a tug boat with a barge at approximately five nautical miles from Tanjung Kidurong, Bintulu around 11.30am and 3.00pm on Thursday.

Bintulu Maritime Zone director, Maritime Captain Mohd Khairol Anuar Saad, said the tug boat and barge were spotted during a routine patrol at the location.

He said the tugboat raised the suspicion of the patrol team when it was noticed that the name of the tugboat was not the same on the bow and the back.

It was found that the barge also bore a different name at the back and bow.

The name of the ship is very important because it is an identification of the vessel.

The tug boat had a crew of three local men including the skipper, one Indonesian, one Myanmar national and one Indian national, aged 19 to 48 years.

It was also found that the barge had a crew of one local man and two Indonesians, aged between 37 and 56 years.

Investigation also found that all the foreign crew members had valid identification papers and work permits.

However, both vessels were detained on suspicion of committing an offence under the Merchant Shipping Ordinance (MSO) 1952 for having different names.

All assets detained were taken to the Bintulu Maritime Zone vessel detention centre jetty for further action.

Maritime Malaysia reminds all maritime communities to comply with all legal regulations before undertaking any activity at sea.

The public can report any information and complaints about incidents and law violations at sea to the Bintulu Maritime Operations Centre (086-314254) or Sarawak Maritime Operations Centre (082-432544) or MERS 999 for immediate response.