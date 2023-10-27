Palestine Week not compulsory for Sabah schools

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 27): Schools in Sabah are not obligated to organize ‘Palestine Solidarity Week’ activities.

Luyang assemblyman Phoong Jin Zhe said he received confirmation from Deputy Education Minister Lim Hui Ying on the matter.

“Last night, after concluding official visits in Brunei Darussalam, I immediately obtained confirmation through text messages from the Deputy Minister of Education that schools in Sabah and Sarawak have flexibility to choose whether to hold ‘Palestine Solidarity Week’ or not,” Phoong said in a statement on Friday.

He was commenting on the Education Ministry’s circular designating October 29 to November 3 as ‘Palestine Solidarity Week’.

The ministry instructed all schools nationwide to hold this event in support of Palestine, which has recently been embroiled in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. This matter has sparked controversy and opposition from various organizations and non-governmental organizations in Sabah.

“As an elected representative, I am also strongly concerned about this issue and believe that the Education Ministry as well as the government should keep all schools and educational institutions in Malaysia away from international political conflicts, religious disputes and wars.

Students should attend school to acquire knowledge not to be involved in adult protests around the world, said the Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Minister.

He added that young students should not be dragged into the ongoing Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

“I believe that this activity should not only be discouraged in Sabah but also should not take place throughout Malaysia. The Ministry of Education should encourage schools to teach the importance of peace instead of involving children, who lack the capacity for judgment, in complex political maneuvers.

“Based on humanitarian support, I acknowledge the Unity Government’s stance in supporting Palestine.

However, I emphasize that underage students should not participate in any form of political activities, especially being involved in conflicts abroad, as it would affect the physical, mental and spiritual development of underage students.

“I strongly oppose acts of war and violence and pray for an early resolution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, allowing local residents to return to peaceful days,” Phoong stressed.