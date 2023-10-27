Phoong to address issues facing Sabah’s development

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 27): Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Datuk Phoong Jin Zhe has articulated his commitment to collaborate closely with private sector representatives and address several critical issues facing Sabah’s development.

Known for his unwavering dedication to public service, Phoong shared his transition from a career in politics to serving the people of Sabah at a fellowship dinner hosted by Sabah Housing and Real Estate Developers Association (Shareda) recently.

The event, held at the prestigious BMW Regas Premium Sabah showroom, provided a platform for industry players to engage with the government sector.

Phoong expressed his eagerness to work closely with industry players to elevate Sabah to greater heights.

His monthly meetings with key industry figures such as Shareda president Datuk Chua Soon Ping, demonstrate his dedication to understanding the nuances of Sabah’s development.

One of the key issues discussed was economic security, a matter of paramount importance in an increasingly interconnected world.

Phoong highlighted the global events that have disrupted supply chains, including the Ukraine War, the China trade war and the Palestinian-Israel conflict. These disruptions have had ripple effects, particularly impacting the construction sector.

The minister assured the audience that he would bring this concern to the cabinet, emphasizing the necessity of safeguarding the supply chain for raw materials, given its significant impact on the construction industry.

He pointed out that post-Covid, steel prices had surged by 30-40%, while cement prices had risen due to a single factory producing cement in Sabah. Such challenges necessitate immediate attention to secure the state’s economic stability.

Phoong also spoke about the global commitment to zero emissions by 2050, emphasizing the need for GHG (Greenhouse Gas) compliance.

He urged Shareda to take the lead in adopting green building practices to align with international standards.

The construction sector, being a major contributor to carbon emissions, must adapt to these evolving regulations to reduce its environmental footprint.

Sabah faces the challenge of aging commercial buildings and public housing in need of renewal.

Phoong urged Shareda to take a lead in proposing constructive agendas for the government to rejuvenate these structures. Collaborative efforts can enhance the overall quality of the state’s infrastructure.

During the fellowship dinner Chua presented the association’s vision for the development of Sabah. His insights and plans for Sabah’s various development sectors underscored the collaborative efforts between the public and private sectors to overcome challenges and promote progress.

Chua emphasized that Sabah’s development could be classified into four core sectors: tourism, industrial, commercial and residential. Each sector has its unique challenges and opportunities, making it vital to work closely with both government agencies and industry players to create a thriving and sustainable environment.

For industrial development, he revealed Shareda’s plans to venture into international territories, particularly China. Collaborating with Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji bin Haji Noor, Shareda intends to attract foreign direct investments into Sabah. Such investments can bolster the industrial sector and contribute significantly to the state’s economic growth.

Chua echoed Phoong’s call for GHG compliance and green building practices.

Shareda recognizes the importance of embracing sustainable and environmentally responsible development practices, and as such, they expressed a keen interest in starting an Electric Vehicle (EV) hub.

The potential to bring in BYD, a renowned electric vehicle manufacturer, to establish an industry in Sabah holds promise for the state’s future in sustainable transportation.

One of the most promising initiatives discussed during the dinner was the harnessing of solar energy.

Chua shared the association’s plans to utilize local resources, such as the high-purity silica sand from Kudat, to produce tempered glass for solar panels.

This endeavor could not only promote the use of clean and renewable energy but also provide employment opportunities for the local workforce.

To facilitate the transition to solar energy, Shareda sought to address the challenges associated with the local energy provider, Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB), which previously discouraged solar panel installation due to potential financial losses. However, with the introduction of a new energy commission by the Sabah State Government, SESB would be required to adapt to these changes.

This shift opens up opportunities for developing solar panels and generating clean energy, not only for self-consumption but also for supplying surplus energy back to the main grid, contributing to the overall energy security of Sabah.

The fellowship dinner has opened the doors for increased collaboration between the public and private sectors in Sabah. The commitment to addressing economic security, embracing green building practices, renewing urban infrastructure, and promoting sustainable energy solutions highlights the shared vision to make Sabah a more prosperous and environmentally responsible state.

As stakeholders from various sectors come together, Sabah’s future shines even brighter.

Phoong’s pledge to work closely with industry players demonstrates a renewed spirit of cooperation that bodes well for the state’s development and growth.