PKR S’wak chairman: Don’t misconstrue MoE directive on Palestine Solidarity Week

MIRI (Oct 27): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak chairman Roland Engan has called on the people not to misconstrue the directive by the Education Ministry on the Palestine Solidarity Week programme in schools nationwide.

He said in a statement that the MoE will be driven to guide students to focus on the values ​​of justice, peace and humanity in the proposed programme for education institutions, adding that it is not mandatory for schools in Sarawak.

“The Ministry of Education aims to defend the values ​​of civil Malaysia in the face of hatred, hostility, division and killing in war happening in Palestine now.

“Therefore, it is important for all parties to cooperate with the MoE so that the Palestine solidarity programme is beneficial for students through compliance with the strict guidelines set by the MoE,” he said.

PKR Sarawak called on the ministry to take appropriate action against any party under its jurisdiction for failing to comply with the set guidelines laid down on this programme.

Roland added that PKR believes that parents played an important role in guiding their children on the appropriate response to international conflicts.