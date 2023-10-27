Premier: S’wak welcomes appointment of Johor Sultan as new Yang di-Pertuan Agong

KUCHING (Oct 27): Sarawak welcomes the appointment of the Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar as the new Yang di-Pertuan Agong, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“The people of Sarawak are loyal to the King. So we welcome the appointment of the Sultan of Johor as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, just like the appointments of the previous Yang di-Pertuan Agong,” he told reporters when asked to comment on the appointment of Sultan Ibrahim as the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong at the Special Meeting of the Conference of Rulers.

He said this when met after witnessing the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the state government and Malaysian Aviation Group on the acquisition of management of MASWings Sdn Bhd at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here today.

When asked if he hoped that the new King would visit and tour Sarawak, Abang Johari said he would leave the decision to His Majesty.

“If he wants to do a Kenali Borneo tour, we welcome His Majesty to come here,” he said, adding that the state government will certainly welcome Sultan Ibrahim if he decides to visit Sarawak.

The incoming Yang di-Pertuan Agong will commence his five-year term on January 31, 2024.