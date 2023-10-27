Rabies: SMC records 509 dog bite cases as of week 39 this year

SIBU (Oct 27): A total of 509 dog bite cases have been reported in the Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) area this year as of week 39.

According to the council’s Public Health Environment and Municipal Services Committee in a statement, that figure accounted for an average of 1.86 per day for victims seeking medical treatment.

The council also disclosed that this year from January to September, a total of 867 dogs have been caught in public areas within its jurisdiction.

Most of the dogs were caught based on the feedback from the public and from the planned schedule and SMC had received 398 feedbacks from the public on dog matters within the same period.

“As such, the council will organize a campaign to surrender unwanted dogs in November 2023 as a measure to prevent unwanted pet dogs or cats becoming samaritan’s pet in public space or being abandoned or released into public space by irresponsible dog owners and thus continue contributing to the growing population of free roaming dogs or strays within public space,” the statement said.

SMC said dogs have since been identified as the main carrier and source of transmission of rabies to humans through biting and their saliva contaminating open wounds.

“This causal relation between rabies, dog and human has made dogs the highest risk to infect rabies on humans and thus making free roaming dogs a highly potential health hazard and nuisance to the community at large.

“As a free roaming dog or strays population control measure, SMC will initiate one Responsible Dog/cat Owner Awareness Campaign to enable dog/cat owners to surrender voluntarily their unwanted dogs or cats to the council for authorised disposal in accordance with the current law,” it said.

SMC said the campaign shall run for one month in November 2023 and or subject to Council further approval or direction.

“Any public or dog/cat owners can surrender their unwanted dogs or cats to the dog pound at SMC’s depot, Jalan Teng Chin Hua (opposite SMK Agama) in Sibu during office hours between 9am and 11am, and between 2pm and 4pm.”

“All parties concerned are advised to be fully responsible for their own safety during delivery and if the unwanted dog or cat has not been properly vaccinated, owners are advised to put on proper PPE while bringing their unvaccinated and unwanted dogs/cats to the council’s depot,” it said.

SMC also warned that the public are prohibited to enter other people’s private house/property to catch dogs or cats illegally for the redemption of delivery expenses.

It said all deliveries shall be recorded by filling in one declaration form, with particulars of name, IC, address and indicate which of the designated area is the dogs/cats habitually kept or caught.

“SMC shall pay delivery expense on request on the qualifying term that such dog/cat must be alive when surrendered at RM10 per puppy (not more than 3 months old) or cat or kitten and RM50 per adult dog.

“All such dogs/cats surrendered shall be dealt with accordingly following council’s SOP as permitted under current law with advice and approval by the Department of Veterinary Services, Sibu.

“No claim in whatsoever kind other than stated in above will be entertained after surrender and SMC reserves the absolute right to amend any of the above criteria from time to time,” the council stated.

SMC said the council’s dog catching team has been patrolling the area in accordance with planned schedule and public feedback on free roaming dogs in public areas.

“Any such free roaming dogs whether licensed or not when caught will not be released back to its owners in accordance with the current law in force,” it said.

SMC has taken various initiatives to reduce or control free roaming dogs or strays population by catching such strays in public space and also arrange various talks on good dog ownership practices in the ongoing anti-rabies awareness programme.

“Dog owners are advised to keep and take care of their dog responsibly within their private compound. Pet dogs shall be kept on a leash and accompanied at all times when outside private compound.

“Most importantly, no pet dog shall be released or let loose freely roaming in any public space including dog with a licence,” it said.