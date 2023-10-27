Sarikei housewife loses RM540,000 in stock investment scam

SIBU (Oct 27): A housewife in her late 60s from Sarikei has lost about RM540,000 to an online investment scam.

State police commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said on Oct 2, the woman came across an advertisement on Facebook and contacted the suspect ‘Koon Yew Yin’ through WhatsApp.

“The victim was interested in learning about shares and then clicked on a link https://Lfmstock.com provided by the suspect to invest in stocks,” he said in a statement.

Mohd Azman said the suspect offered himself as an agent to help the victim purchase shares on the stock exchange for Syarikat Minox International Group Bhd and Syarikat SSF Home Group Bhd.

He said the victim was promised a lucrative return of 50 to 100 per cent within a short period.

“The victim then made 11 money transfers of approximately RM540,000 to three different bank accounts given to her, starting from the beginning of October 2023 until the middle of October 2023,” he said.

Mohd Azman said the victim only realised she had been duped when the suspect asked for additional payments although she had yet to receive any returns on her investment.

She then lodged a police report on Oct 26 at the Sarikei police station.

Mohd Azman advised the public to only invest with legitimate platforms and companies registered with Bank Negara Malaysia and the Securities Commission of Malaysia.

He said the public should only get financial advice from registered agents.

“Never press a link or download an Android Package Kit (APK) that is unknown,” he stressed.

Additionally, he also reminded the public not to trust purported investments offering huge profits in a short period of time.

“Do not put your money into a bank account that has no relation to the investment you made,” he added.