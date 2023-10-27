SMA: Emissions from 5G infrastructure very low, pose no health risks

SIBU (Oct 27): The electromagnetic field (EMF) emissions from radiocommunications infrastructure in public areas for the implementation of the 5G network are very low and pose no health risk to the surrounding population, assured Datuk Dr Anderson Tiong Ing Heng.

The Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA) general manager said this is based on extensive studies and measurements.

He said the public needs to be educated on this to help prevent concerns regarding the structures.

Tiong said in alignment with the national vision, SMA is actively working together with Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) to establish a 5G ecosystem in Sarawak.

“The 5G network holds the potential to revolutionise daily life, from work to leisure and daily activities. With speeds of up to 10Gbps, it can greatly enhance business, manufacturing, logistics, smart agriculture, and more.

“Most importantly, the 5G network is safe for public health, with no adverse effects. It is essential to rely on accurate data rather than unsubstantiated rumours from unverified sources,” he said during the SMA Media Appreciation Night here last night.

According to him, Malaysia made significant strides in implementing 5G broadband cellular technology, which is 100 times faster than 4G.

He also said implementing a high-speed 5G network requires a robust and closely spaced telecommunications infrastructure, which is currently being installed by service providers in residential areas in Sarawak.

“In contrast to previous technologies, 5G offers a minimal latency of just one millisecond, allowing for more efficient and precise remote device control.

“Furthermore, 5G can connect a million devices in a one-square-kilometre area, compared to LTE technology, which can only connect 1,000 devices in the same area,” he said.

Tiong was commenting on concerns from the public, including residents at Jalan Sim Kheng Hong in Bakam, Miri, who are protesting the construction of a 5G tower there.

On another matter, he said SMA is dedicated to enhancing cybersecurity through the Sarawak Digital Economy 2030 Blueprint for data safety because of online scammers.

He pointed out that cybersecurity is a fundamental aspect of the digital ecosystem.

“Cybercrime is rapidly growing, making cybersecurity not just an option but a necessity. It extends beyond data and information protection to encompass infrastructure, transportation systems, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, finance, and societal aspects.

“In 2021 alone, the International Report recorded losses totalling US$6 trillion in cybercrime. Cooperation, knowledge, and accurate communication about threats and how to deal with them are crucial steps moving forward,” he pointed out.