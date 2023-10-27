SUPP wants Education Ministry to cancel Palestine Solidarity Week

MIRI (Oct 27): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) wants the Ministry of Education (MoE) to rescind its directive for national schools to hold Palestine Solidarity Week, as many parents in Sarawak have objected to the move of involving politics in education.

SUPP secretary-general Datuk Sebastian Ting, in a statement today, said they truly opposed the exposure of their young children to elements of racism, hatred, violence, death and war.

“All 34 ethnic groups in Sarawak have been living in peace and harmony with mutual respect and acceptance.

“We call upon the federal Minister and Deputy Minister of Education to give serious consideration to this widespread rejection by the people and promptly instruct the ministry to rescind such directive,” he said.

Ting said SUPP was dismayed by the directive issued by the MoH and the state Education Department, instructing all schools to observe a ‘solidarity week’ in support of the Palestinian cause amidst the Israel-Palestine conflict.

“The party believes that it is imperative for schools to maintain their neutrality and continue to provide inclusive and harmonious environment for all students to acquire knowledge and foster virtuous values.

“Aligning with the stance of the coalition consisting of 17 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) from Sarawak and Sabah, the party insists that the federal government must refrain from entangling international politics and conflicts within educational institutions,” stressed Ting.