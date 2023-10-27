Teachers union: Not compulsory for S’wak schools to hold Palestine Solidarity Week

KUCHING (Oct 27): The holding of Palestine Solidarity Week slated for Oct 29 to Nov 3 at schools in Sarawak is not compulsory, said Sarawak Teachers Union (STU).

Despite describing the programme as potentially sensitive, STU president Kullin Djayang said he is taking the cue from the remarks made by Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen on Thursday that he (Chong) had obtained assurance from the federal Ministry of Education (MoE), particularly deputy minister Ling Hui Ying, that the programme is not compulsory for schools in Sarawak.

“Not compulsory, so do we, totally agree (with Chong),” he told The Borneo Post when asked if the programme would carry on despite the Stampin MP’s (Chong) remarks that he had the MoE’s assurance that it is not compulsory for schools in Sarawak.

“Upholding the union’s motto, teachers are (also) advised not to speculate on the recent ministry’s directives nor cause any controversy, so that education in Sarawak can continue in a peaceful and respectful manner. We do not want to bring in the Gaza conflict into our region,” said Kullin.

STU, as a member organisation of Education International, supports Education International’s unwavering solidarity with the teachers, students, and communities in the affected region, he stressed.

He added the impact of the ongoing conflict on children and civilians is of grave concern.

Every child deserves to have access to education in safety, without endangering their lives, and every teacher also deserves to teach their pupils in peace, without a threat to their lives, he said.

“Education is basic human right, and STU stands for this. We are against all forms of violence and war. We stand for social justice and peace,” added Kullin.

Separately, Sarawak Bumiputera Teachers Union (or KGBS) president Zulkiflee Sebli was coy when asked if the programme would be held at schools in Sarawak come Oct 29.

Not giving a definitive answer to the question, Zulkiflee said holding the programme has its justifications.

“For me, some parties only look at this matter of solidarity only from a religious point of view when in fact it is a matter of universal humanity,” he said.

“The State of Palestine also has its people who are Christians, and there are buildings and houses of worship that were destroyed by Israeli bombs.

“The values of humanity and universal peace are what we want to show in this solidarity,” he said.