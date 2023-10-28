5G implementation can turn Sibu into hub for investors, says Tiang

SIBU (Oct 28): Folks here must support the ongoing implementation of 5G communication technology as it could transform Sibu into a hub for investors to do business, said Michael Tiang.

The Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government and Pelawan assemblyman said Sibu was initially not included in the government’s 5G development plan, leading to him receiving numerous inquiries from the public.

“I remember when the federal minister came to Sarawak to announce the 5G programme and also when the state government minister spoke about the 5G programme – rarely did they mention about Sibu.

“They only spoke about the 5G programme in Kuching, Miri and Bintulu. I got many calls from the public as to why Sibu was not included in the plan to develop 5G technology,” he said when speaking at the Sarawak Communications Development townhall session held at the Islamic Complex here on Thursday.

He said with the running of the townhall session by Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA), folks here now have a better understanding of the implementation of 5G technology in Sibu.

“Therefore, we hope to get support from the public, especially the residents in Sibu, regarding the development of 5G technology,” he added.

On SMA, Tiang said it was established in 2017 and still a relatively new entity to many people.

“There are still many people who do not know about the role and responsibilities of SMA. So this townhall season enables the public in Sibu to get to better know SMA,” he added.

With him at the event were SMA general manager Dato Anderson Tiong and Sibu Municipal Council chairman Clarence Ting.