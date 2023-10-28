Activist: Civil service should be able to reply in language of citizens’ choosing

KUCHING (Oct 28): Members of the civil service should be able to reply to correspondence in the language of the people’s choosing, said activist Peter John Jaban.

The Global Human Rights Federation Malaysia deputy president said this is because Malaysia is a multiracial country where many languages are used.

“We are a county blessed with numerous indigenous languages, many of these under threat. Our Sarawak Malays speak their own dialect, as do the Kelantanese, for example. All these are a rich source of culture and the mother tongue of many.

“The civil service should be equipped to reply to any citizen in the language of their choosing, whether they are from the Baram region of Sarawak or from Johor itself,” he said in a statement.

Peter was responding to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s reminder on Oct 25 for all government departments not to entertain letters written in a language other than Malay.

Anwar had said those who did not correspond in the national language would have their letters sent back.

According to Peter, the directive seemed to be “designed to appeal to a core of Malay voters”.

He pointed out the reminder came just months after Anwar had said ‘Segulai Sejalai’ (together in unity) would be the slogan for unity throughout the country.

Peter said Sarawak is taking the lead in accepting official correspondence in English and this should be followed by others in Malaysia.

He said the directive for all official letters sent to government departments to be in Malay is a retrograde step which fundamentally misunderstands the role of the civil service and government in ensuring access by all communities to rights and services.

“Are they also, for example, going to send back letters from overseas investors in Malaysia who prefer to write in the international language of business, for example?”

“All this, one might suggest, is merely a move to cover the embarrassment of civil servants who are no longer able to converse in any language but their own while the rest of Malaysia, and especially the Borneo States, is continuing to master many tongues.

“Therefore, I suggest to our Prime Minister that he follow the lead of Sarawak and open the minds of our civil service to its fundamental principle: service to the people, and all the people equally,” said Peter.

State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohd Abu Bakar Marzuki on Oct 25 had said the Sarawak civil service can use English in official communications.

He told The Borneo Post that Sarawak will “not follow the reminder” made by Prime Minister as it does not apply in the state.

Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian in a statement on Oct 27 said Sarawak is in a special position in that English remains one of its official languages and that it is not bound to adhere to the National Language Act 1963/1967, which requires that Bahasa Malaysia be used for official purposes.