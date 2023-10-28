Autism talk in Kuching highlights mothers’ experiences, diagnostic procedure

KUCHING (Oct 28): The Kuching Autistic Association (KAA) today held the ‘Bicara Autisme 2.0’ programme at a local hotel here.

The programme is the highlight of their collaboration with the Sarawak Social Welfare Department, and was officiated by Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The association in a press release shared that during the programme, participants had the opportunity to listen to information and experiences shared by three panellists comprised of Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) psychiatrist Dr Ng Boon Seng; Tan Wei Na; and Irene Singke — mothers to autistic children.

“In the first segment, Tan and Irene shared their experience on the early detection of their children’s developments.

“The second segment contained information on the levels of autism detected by professionals during the diagnostic procedure, as well as the procedure itself,” read the press statement.

The association said every positive development is necessary, as each new piece of information can improve their development.

Meanwhile, KAA thanked the Sarawak Social Welfare Department for the approval of the grant given to them.

Among those present were KAA patron Dato Dayang Morliah Awang Daud, KAA president Dr Catherine Chen, KAA deputy president Cynthia Jee and Bicara Autisme 2.0 programme director Dino Liew.