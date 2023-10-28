Bukit Aman: No criminal injuries found on man who died in custody

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 28): No criminal injuries were found in the case of a local man who died while in custody at Sungai Besar police station, Selangor, yesterday.

Bukit Aman Integrity and Standards Compliance Department (JIPS) director Datuk Seri Azri Ahmad said the 49-year-old man’s post-mortem conducted at Sungai Buloh Hospital at 4.20pm on Friday also found that the deceased tested negative for Covid-19.

“The results of the post-mortem found that no criminal injuries were detected and the cause of death is pending laboratory investigation.

“The man was arrested on Thursday under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. At 3.30 am on Friday, personnel on duty found the man lying face down and unconscious and the medical team was immediately contacted for further treatment.

“At 4.40 in the morning, the assistant medical officer attended the man and confirmed his death,” he said in a statement today.

Azri said that the Criminal Investigation Unit on Deaths in Custody will continue the investigation from various angles before handing over the results of the investigation to the coroner. — Bernama