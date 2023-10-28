Car involved in Kuching crash bursts into flames over 5 hours later

KUCHING (Oct 28): A car that was involved in a single-vehicle crash at Kampung Kolong 2, Matang, here last night suddenly burst into flames around 2.40am today.

In a statement, the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said based on information from a policeman at the scene, the fire is believed to have been ignited by the car’s battery.

At the scene were firefighters from the Petra Jaya fire station, who managed to control and extinguish the fire with water sourced from their fire engine.

It was also revealed that the car had been involved in a single-vehicle crash around 9.20pm last night and had been left at the scene.

After ensuring that the fire would not reignite and the area was safe, firefighters wrapped up the operation at 3.20am.