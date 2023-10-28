Catholic Bishops: As minors, schoolchildren should never be dragged into polemics of Middle East conflict

KUCHING (Oct 28): Children and students in schools are considered as minors and should never be dragged into the polemics of the ongoing war in the Middle East, said the Catholic Bishops Conference of Malaysia (CBCM).

In a press statement, CBCM president Archbishop Simon Poh said the Catholic Church in Malaysia is greatly disturbed by the circular from the Ministry of Education (MoE) instructing schools to organise Palestine Solidarity Week from tomorrow until Nov 3.

“Schools are the forum where children form friendships and are educated to be good citizens to build harmony and progress for our nation Malaysia.

“In Malaysia where we live, study, and work together side by side in multiracial, multicultural, and multifaith communities throughout Malaysia; let our energy be focussed on economic recovery, creating employment for our people, working for better understanding and harmony between all people of Sarawak, Sabah, and Semenanjung (Peninsular Malaysia),” he said.

Poh applauded the prudence of Sarawak, where its ministers had said the state opted not to follow the directive to hold such events in schools, but instead be in solidarity by praying for peace in Palestine.

“On behalf of the Catholic Bishops in Malaysia, and in solidarity with people and neighbours of goodwill, I appeal to our Malaysian spiritual and political leaders to ensure that our respective houses of worship and schools promote peace and harmony.

“Let us implore God to touch the hearts of world leaders and pray for peace in Palestine, Ukraine, and throughout the world,” he said.

He pointed out that while Malaysians in general are considered as generous in giving aid and donations to those affected by wars or natural disasters, it is always inappropriate to encourage children to use violence or to vent their anger against those whom adults labelled as the enemy.

Referring to viral videos of teachers carrying toy guns in schools and students being instigated to step on a flag, he said this showed how children, even from a very tender age, can easily be manipulated by adults as they learn how to hate and show aggression.

“What is even more terrifying is that while world rulers are trying to resolve the conflict, such violence can be brought right into the classrooms and imprinted onto the innocent hearts of our young children. Guns and school should never mix together,” he said.

The MoE had announced on Oct 26 that all educational institutions under its purview are to hold Palestine Solidarity Week from Oct 29 to Nov 3, in response to the government’s stance of standing together to defend the rights and freedom of the Palestinian people.

In another statement a day later, the ministry said it is aware of public concern regarding the viral video and acknowledged that the programme in question did not follow its guidelines.

It also said the school programme in question where the viral video was recorded, was held outside the Palestine Solidarity Week period.

It stressed there must not be any elements of extremism and violence during the organising of Palestine Solidarity Week, and the use of replica weapons, icons, and symbols containing provocative and confrontational elements would not be permitted.

The statement said MoE encouraged activities that support humanitarian issues such as peace-themed video screenings and poster painting competitions, recital of humanitarian poetry, and fundraising for the Palestinian people throughout the week.