Chong: PM’s statement on govt agencies to reject letters not written in BM a regressive policy

KUCHING (Oct 28): The recent statement by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim that government agencies should reject or ignore all letters not written in Bahasa Melayu is a regressive policy, said Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen.

He said such a statement coming from the country’s No.1 man will not augur well with the business sector, when the country is trying to open up its economy to attract more foreign investors.

“Will the letters from all the multi-national companies the likes of Tesla, Amazon, Intel, BYD, Infineon etc be thrown away by the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (Miti), Ministry of Finance (MOF) and other government agencies if they were written in the English language?

“More importantly from Sarawak’s perspective, such a policy is a denial of rights of the common Sarawakians under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) to use English language as one of its official languages,” he said in a statement today.

Because of this, he said the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government should stand up for the rights of common Sarawakians to use English language for correspondence with federal ministries and departments.

He said since English is an official language of Sarawak, all Sarawakians including in the private and business sectors have the rights to use the English language in their correspondence including those correspondence with the federal ministries and departments.

“There are five GPS ministers and six GPS deputy ministers in the federal administration. Why is it that none of them spoke up on this issue?

“Therefore, I urge the GPS ministers to defend the rights of common Sarawakian to use the English language in their correspondence with all the federal ministries and departments,” he said.

Meanwhile, in response to statements by Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) about the federal government agencies should accept Sarawak government’s official letters in English, he said such a statement is more of self-bragging rather than defending the rights of common Sarawakians to use English language.