Cops nab two Malaysians for cyber threats against PM, deputy IGP

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 28): Two Facebook users have been arrested for making online threats against Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay, Bukit Aman announced today.

Criminal Investigation director Commissioner Datuk Seri Mohd Suhaily Mohd Zain said one of the two suspects was the owner of a Facebook account called Nekad Hikers Ventures aged 51, and the other was the owner of another account called Jgad Zruu aged 27.

The 51-year-old was arrested in Bandar Baru Bangi, Selangor and the 27-year-old was picked up in Bukit Mertajam, Penang yesterday.

Both are Malaysian but their genders were not disclosed.

“The case is being investigated under Section 507 of the Penal Code which makes it an offence to intimidate through anonymous communication, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 which is the improper use of network facilities,” Suhaily said in a statement.

Those convicted of criminal intimidation can be penalised with a fail term of between two and seven years, or a fine, or both, depending on the severity of the crime under Section 506 of the Penal Code.

Separately, those found guilty of abusing network facilities face a maximum jail term of one year, or a fine of RM50,000, or both.

Suhaily advised the public against making speculations that could jeopardise police investigations.

He also issued a reminder to use social media wisely to ensure public peace and security.

Anwar had earlier this week claimed to have received personal threats from unnamed persons for speaking out against the atrocities in Gaza, especially those committed on Palestinians.

He later indicated that they came from European MPs, without elaborating.

IGP Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said on October 25 that Anwar’s security detail is being increased following the threat allegation. — Malay Mail