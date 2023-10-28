Education Ministry launches probe into replica toy weapon issue

NIBONG TEBAL (Oct 28): The Education Ministry (MOE) has ordered a thorough investigation into the matter of toy weapon replicas found in a school, which allegedly promote extremist elements during Palestine Solidarity Week.

Its Minister Fadhlina Sidek said MOE will take further actions on the issue, over pictures and videos of the weapon replicas circulating since yesterday, after receiving a detailed report.

“There must be reports before we take any action, and it must also adhere to the established guidelines, including the guidelines of Palestine Solidarity Week, which were very clear.

“Alhamdulillah, it occurred peacefully, focusing on humanity, peace, and global security themes,” she told reporters when met after launching the Taman Angkat Amanita in Taman Pekaka at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Saujana Indah here today. Also present was Penang Police chief Datuk Khaw Kok Chin.

Fadlina, who is Nibong Tebal Member of Parliament, was commenting on calls from different parties, including parents and DAP, urging MOE to take disciplinary action against organisers displaying violence in schools during Palestine Solidarity Week.

Commenting further, Fadhlina said the Palestine Solidarity Week programme in schools is encouraged as it promotes positive values and understanding among students.

However, she said the ministry does not compromise on elements of radicalism, extremism, violence, replicas, and weapons, which are strictly prohibited within school premises.

“Therefore, we request everyone, especially those in educational institutions, to fully adhere to the guidelines we have provided.

“That’s why we organised Palestine Solidarity Week within a limited period, specifically from Oct 29 to Nov 3, which allows us to control and monitor it. Any school found violating these guidelines will face appropriate action,” she added.

Earlier, a video recording went viral on social media depicting a school programme showing elements of extremism in expressing support for the Palestinian people.

However, MOE confirmed the event in the video was held outside the designated period of Palestine Solidarity Week and did not follow the guidelines set by the ministry. – Bernama