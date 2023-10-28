Fadillah: School programmes related to world peace must follow Education Ministry’s guidelines

BINTULU (Oct 28): Deputy Prime Minister Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof said any programmes in government and private schools related to world peace must follow the guidelines that have been set by the Ministry of Education.

He said negative elements should never be allowed to be brought into schools in any form.

“That’s why guidelines are issued, first of all there are no negative elements, there must be an element of peace and to create awareness on human rights or donations to the fund and so on,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters at the ‘Tanaman Koko dan Demonstrasi Coklat Buatan Tangan’ roadshow programme at Bangunan Martabat here today.

He was asked about the government’s stance on Palestine Solidarity Week at schools which prompted backlash after some students and teachers were shown in photos and videos online brandishing toy firearms as props.

According to Fadillah, the programme has not started yet, but there were some parties who have already started it without permission.

“Because school is where we nurture our children about good culture, good values, not for us to create the spirit of extremism, which can cause hurt feelings to others. In Malaysia peace is our struggle to mobilise our unity.

“I hope it does not happen especially in Sarawak, if you want to implement it follow the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Education,” he said.