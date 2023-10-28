Fire at Bakam workshop destroys 4 vehicles

MIRI (Oct 28): A fire razed a workshop at Kampung Damai, Sungai Rait in Bakam last night and also destroyed four vehicles.

In a statement, the Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said a report on the incident was received at 7.40pm.

“Upon receiving the call, two teams of firefighters from Bomba Miri and Bomba Lopeng were deployed to the scene,” said the department.

Firefighters arrived at the scene at 8.01pm.

“After size up was carried out, it was found that four vehicles, namely two units of Toyota Hilux, a Toyota Wish, and a Toyota Mark X were 100 per cent destroyed,” Bomba said.

It added that the fire also spread to the owner’s house located next to the workshop.

“However, only a small part on the side of the building was affected,” it said.

Bomba added that the operation ended at 9.50pm.