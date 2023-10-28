Gerakan to expand, contest in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 28): Gerakan wants to become more relevant in Sabah.

Its president, Senator Dominic Lau, said that within three years, the party aims to set up 25 divisions in Sabah.

He added that there are currently 19 divisions with only seven active.

“We will re-activate 12 and add in the remaining six to get 25 divisions. This is our aim,” he said on Friday evening at a press conference here.

Lau also said that as a political party, Gerakan will be taking part in the state election (PRN) and general election (PRU).

He said that he had instructed the party in all states in Malaysia, including Sabah, to identify winnable parliament and state seats.

“That means we have to focus on the coming PRN and PRU, which also include Sabah. We have to do the same thing. We have to go and study, we have to come out for the central, which is the parliament and state seat that we have to focus on.

“Focus means we want to win. We don’t want to take part in so many seats and lose them all. We don’t want (this). We want to win. To make it more relevant in the political arena,” he said.

Lau added that they have yet to determine how many seats and where they would be contesting.

“Yet to determine the seats,” he said.

“The State has to consider all this. A few factors they have to consider for winnable seats. Of course, firstly, whether these seats are winnable or not depends on the candidate. Second, we have the machinery related to the division and branches that we are having currently. Are they active or not? All these factors will be considered,” he said.

“Because our strategy here to gain the support of the non-Malays and non-Muslims has to start from our members first.

“If we don’t have members at the kawasan (area) then who is going to vote for you? The problem of Gerakan nowadays is that the members also don’t vote for Gerakan,” he said.

Hence, Lau said that it was important to get back the support of Gerakan members.

“We focus on our members. At least they will play their part to go out and vote for Gerakan during the PRN and PRU. This is the minimum requirement,” he said.

Lau also explained that Gerakan delegates in Sabah are to prepare for the PRN.

“Because we don’t know when the State (government) will dissolve. As a political party, we have to prepare now rather than wait for the dissolution.”

“We already have seven active divisions to prepare and face the State election,” he said.

Lau also stressed the importance of correcting the negative perception non-Malays and non-Muslims have towards Perikatan Nasional (PN), which Gerakan is part of, together with PAS (Parti Islam Se-Malaysia) and Bersatu (Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia).

He added that there is a need to convince the non-Malays and non-Muslims to support the PN, through, for example, a series of dialogues.

“Gerakan is focusing on the non-Malays and non-Muslims. PAS understands that to get non-Muslims and non-Malays, you cannot rely on one political party. This is the reason why we welcome this understanding that PAS has started to focus on the non-Malays and non-Muslim segments,” he said.