Keep our schools free of politics, please!

ON Oct 25, 2023, the Right Reverend Datuk Danald Jute, the Bishop of Kuching and Brunei and the President of Mission Schools, had deemed it necessary to issue an important and official memo to all heads of mission schools throughout Sarawak, expressing his outrage and opposition to two letters issued by the Ministry of Education and the State Education Department dated Oct 21 and Oct 23, 2023, respectively.

The letters had instructed all schools in Sarawak to hold a ‘Week of Solidarity for the State of Palestine’ to be held between Oct 29 and Nov 3, 2023.

In a strongly-worded statement, the Bishop had said: “We are rightly outraged by the atrocities committed by both sides (in the current conflict between Israel and Palestine). Yet we are of the mind that the Ministry of Education Malaysia, and Sarawak State Education Department, should not waste their time, energy and resources in organising such an event and to expect teachers and students to participate in it. It is not appropriate to involve schools and school children!

“The Ministry of Education needs only to focus on its core business – and not drag our young kids into this complex conflict and sullied their young minds by way of drumming in upon them a one-sided narrative.

“We believe the Palestinian people deserve better, both from their own leaders as well as the Israeli authority. We call for a peaceful resolution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and for an immediate ceasefire so that food, water and vital medical supplies can be safely delivered to the hundreds of thousands of displaced civilians in Gaza.

“We believe that children must be taught to respect one another irrespective of one’s religious and ethnic backgrounds. Children must be reminded that in all wars, there are no winners – only deaths and suffering!

“For we must stand in solidarity with all the innocent victims on all sides.”

The Bishop had concluded with: “Let us pray and work for peace.”

The Bishop’s hard-hitting statement has received overwhelming support from all Sarawakians including state cabinet ministers, MPs from Sarawak, the assemblymen, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and other associations, as well as civilians from all walks of life.

In a joint press state issued on the very same day (Oct 25), 17 NGOs had signed a support letter of the Bishop’s Memo headed “Keep International Conflicts Out of Schools”, in which the pertinent message had included: “We caution that the six propositions (calling for by the Ministry of Education/State Education Department) can go wrong and be a cause for concern and with far-reaching repercussion.

“We have seen before how a particular school in Malaysia, very recently, had made its young students to stomp on an Israeli flag. Social media had gone viral on that posting, causing alarm among citizens. Many netizens criticised this action and rightly held that the school was sowing hatred in these young, impressionable minds.

“Parents send their children to national-type schools, not only for academic progress, but also hope for mental and social balance, development, learning and interaction with other pupils of other races and religious faiths.

“School is a place for the instilling of moral ethics and values that enrich a multiracial, multi-cultural and multi-religious Malaysian society.

“We fear the misalignment of sentiments, condemnation, hatred and prejudices being championed by zealous teachers who are led to believe that this is a religious war and that anti-Semitism is therefore justified.

“We cannot poison our young children’s minds.”

The 17 signatories to this NGO press statement were signed by heads of their respective organisations, who represent all the major races and religions in Malaysia.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian, on Oct 26, had stated: “Involving school children in political activism over the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is inappropriate! It is not consistent with Sarawak’s values where we have a harmonious society, respecting each other and living in peace.

“That is why Sarawak is fighting for education autonomy. We do not have to follow it (Ministry of Education’s memos) blindly.”

From across the political spectrum, DAP’s MP for Bandar Kuching Dr Kelvin Yii had echoed the deputy premier’s statement by saying: “The Education Ministry should reconsider the administrative directive for schools to hold a ‘Full Solidarity Week’ in support for the Palestinian cause; instead, find other ways to raise awareness such as focusing on educating our children more on compassion, respect for humanity and respect for one another regardless of race, religion or background.

“We should be cautious in dragging this complicated conflict into schools at the risk of instigating extreme hate and condemnation against one another, which does not help in this matter.

“Hatred never ceases by hatred, but hatred ceases by compassionate love.”

In publicly supporting both the statements by the Bishop of Kuching as well as the 17 NGOs, Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian criticised the directive by the Ministry of Education: “It shows a worrying lack of discernment by the highest officers entrusted with the shaping of our children’s minds and their future!

“To maintain the impartiality of our education system, we must recognise that such decisions and directives are not within the ambit of the Ministry of Education.

“Taking sides in these conflicts and involving our young children in such politically -complicated matters are not conducive to their well-being and education.

“Schools should remain neutral spaces for learning, growth and understanding, all particularly crucial in Malaysia where the political parties routinely play on religious and racial issues to drum up support.

“This unhealthy and dangerous practice must be stopped, and not encouraged.

“Moreover, we must consider the precedent set by such actions. If we involve schools in one international conflict, what would stop us from doing the same in the case of other wars?

“It is crucial to maintain the integrity of our educational institutions and keep them free from the entanglement of global political disputes.”

As for the schools themselves, there is full and wide support for the Bishop of Kuching’s statement. On behalf of the state’s oldest educational institution St Thomas’ Secondary and Primary schools, as the chairman of the board, I had issued this support statement on my social media: “As chairman of the St Thomas’ Secondary and Primary schools in Kuching, I stand in solidarity and in full support of our president Bishop Datuk Danald Jute’s statement on the 25th October, 2023 – addressed to all heads of Anglican Mission Schools throughout Sarawak.

“We all pray for peace, harmony and religious freedom in all the states and countries, which are now experiencing conflicts and state of war. Amen.”

No doubt in the days and weeks to come, we can expect to see more support from all right-thinking and decent citizens from all faiths and all walks of life coming forth in public support – we must never let our schools be infiltrated by extremist acts that are blatantly one-sided in their views, opinions and actions.

As YB Baru Bian had rightly pointed out, it is not within the ambit of the little Napoleons within certain quarters to rear their ugly heads to champion their own personal causes or pet projects and other political, religious or racial agenda in their professional field of endeavour.

There are rules and regulations and laws to abide by, and there are limits to what any one single person or group of people are allowed to unitarily propagate; after all, we are a practising democracy within a constitutional monarchy, and the Constitution of Malaysia should always reign supreme over all.

May God continue to bless Malaysia and Sarawak, and may peace and harmony continue to be with us all. Amen.