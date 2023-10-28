Kpg Sawai in Daro to get 24-hour electricity supply by Christmas this year

MUKAH (Oct 28): Residents of Kampung Sawai in Daro near here will get to enjoy a 24-hour electricity supply ahead of this year’s Christmas, said its assemblyman Safiee Ahmad.

“We anticipate that all electrical connection works to the electrical grid will be completed by the end of this year, before the Christmas celebration,” he told reporters after officiating at the SK Kampung Sawai annual sporting event in Matu.

While expressing his commitment in ensuring that the school can enjoy the 24-hour electricity supply, Safiee also disclosed that he had proposed for the construction of a new 13-kilometre link road project from Kampung Sawai to the main highway leading to Sibu.

The construction of this road, he said, can shorten his constituents’ travel time to Sibu to under an hour.

During the event, Safiee presented RM8,000 under his minor rural project (MRP) funds for the school’s Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) to conduct their activities.

Also present were SK Kampung Sawai headmaster Ian Felix Arip and PTA chairperson Azreen Jul.