Kuching South mayor: BDC flyover safe, fallen debris due to clearing works by contractor

KUCHING (Oct 28): The Kenyalang Interchange – or commonly known as the BDC flyover – is safe to use for motorists, said Kuching South City Council (MBKS) Mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng.

“We have clarified the situation. It is due to the sand from the clearing of debris from the flyover by the contractor,” he said during his weekly ‘ShallWeeTalk?’ livestream on his Facebook page today.

Wee said he had received a lot of WhatsApp messages from members of the public since morning after a video showing debris falling from one of its elevated carriageways.

“The Public Works Department (JKR) had checked at the site after seeing the video.

“In the event it does not fit, I am sure JKR will issue a statement immediately.

“The BDC flyover is safe, so don’t worry about that,” he added, saying that the viral video was the hottest topic of the day.

He also said the contractor involved was not engaged by MBKS, but by JKR.

He was nonetheless surprised that the clearing of debris was done in that manner.

“Just imagine a car is passing by, it would have created a lot of problems,” he said.

Meanwhile, political secretary to the Premier of Sarawak, Kho Teck Wan said she had also received that the clearing of debris was done at the BDC flyover.

“Contractor has been issued a warning to never dispose of debris from the flyover to the ground,” she said in her Facebook posting.