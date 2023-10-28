Over 500 join police’s Sarawak-level National Sports Day

KUCHING (Oct 28): More than 500 individuals took part in the police’s state-level National Sports Day this morning.

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Mohd Sapri said the objective of the event was to encourage a healthy lifestyle within the police force.

“Being fit and healthy can make you carry out better policing work and be more efficient in your duties,” he said.

Mohd Azman also said frequent exercise should be a part of everyone’s lifestyle to build a strong immune system.

“An event such as this may also act as a platform for our personnel and their family members to come together to foster closer relationships,” he added.

The National Sports Day event was launched by Bukit Aman on Oct 14.

In Sarawak, the event had to be postponed as Oct 14 was a public holiday to celebrate the Sarawak Governor’s birthday.

Today, the event at the Sarawak Police Contingent Headquarters included a 2.4km fun run, aerobics, as well as karate and bodybuilding demonstrations.