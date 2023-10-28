Palestine Solidarity Week: Education Ministry should not involve children, students, says Abdul Karim

KUCHING (Oct 28): The Ministry of Education (MoE) should not involve children and students in the ongoing Israeli–Palestinian conflict, said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Sarawak Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister expressed this after watching a video of students and teachers at a school brandishing toy guns which went viral online recently.

“I do not support the Ministry of Education’s directive to hold this solidarity week involving young children.

“They should not involve children and students who are still in school, whether in kindergarten, primary, or secondary school. Unless they are adults and have entered university, they are free to express their stance because we want our youth in higher institutions to have the space to voice their opinions.

“Furthermore, I have seen videos of children holding toy guns. You don’t teach your children this way. MoE should address this matter and avoid involving young children,” he said.

He was speaking when attending the ‘Himpunan Solidariti Sarawak Bersama Palestin’ at the Celebration Square in Petra Jaya here today.

He also added that he supported the statements from the Bishop of Anglican Church in Sarawak and Brunei, Rt Rev Datuk Danald Jute; and president of Catholic Bishops Conference of Malaysia (CBCM), Archbishop Simon Poh, who both disagreed with the involvement of children in expressing solidarity.

“I appreciate both their statements as I also share the same viewpoint. However, there is only one small aspect I would like to address which concerns Danald Jute’s statement.

“Although he does not support the statement issued by MoE just like me, he however introduced his own perspective.

“He suggested that the hospital may have been bombed by Hamas themselves, I believe this perspective goes too far. His statement should have ended at MoE.

“He should not involve himself in politics as he is a high priest,” said Abdul Karim, while also urging others to exercise caution when evaluating whether the sources of information can be trusted or not.

The hospital bombing was in regards to the al-Ahli Arab Hospital that was recently bombed in Gaza.

“Today’s gathering is not a religious gathering, because those affected in Palestine are also Christians and Jews. Just recently, the al-Ahli Hospital, run by an Anglican church, was bombed (which) resulted in the deaths of more than 500 Palestinians from various religions.

“In a period of only 20 days, more than 7,000 Palestinians, most of them children and civilians, were mercilessly killed by the Zionist regime.

“In Malaysia, in Sarawak, we may not have a large population, but we are expressing our solidarity to them. Even though the people of Palestine are enduring hardships, we hope they find comfort knowing that miles away from there, the people of Sarawak and Malaysia stand in solidarity with them, giving them the spirit to continue their lives and fight against the regime,” he said.