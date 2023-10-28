PBDS Youth objects to Palestine solidarity programme involving school children

SIBU (Oct 28): The Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PDBS) has expressed its strong objection against the use of schools and the involvement of school children for the Palestine Solidarity Week programme.

Its Youth Chief Abraham Buja said Malaysians are appalled by the sight of school children toting toy guns in the government-endorsed nationwide Palestine solidarity programme, as was viralled in the social media recently.

“What we all fear would happen, have happened in our schools. Children are seen proudly brandishing guns albeit toy ones for the world to see. Is this something that we Malaysians should be proud of?” he said in a statement.

“What will happen in the near future when these children grow up after being indoctrinated by the teachers that it is ‘okay’ to hold guns and kill another just of different ideology?

“Why instil such hatred in the minds of the children at such a tender age?” he said, while reasoning that such acts could contribute to the future threat of ‘jihadist’ terrorism.

Abraham said the Prime Minister’s help and support for his coreligionists in the Middle East are understandable, but he stressed that such support must have its limits.

“Don’t stoke the fire among Muslims in Malaysia because such anger may spiral into an uncontrollable blaze that can cause civil unrest. It would do well to remember the May 13, 1959 incident,” he reminded.

Anwar, he said, will be held accountable for such a tragedy if our country lost its civility and sensibility for exposing the young minds to violence.

“The policies and calls for solidarity with Palestine in the wrong places contradict that of your so-called Madani government, and therefore, we, in PBDS hope that it is not too late to backtrack,” he said.

“Please think of Malaysia and the country’s well-being before you embark on such gung-ho rhetoric and solidarity programmes in schools,” he added.