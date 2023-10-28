Sabah shows strong support for Palestine

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 28): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor led around 10,000 people in a strong show of solidarity for Palestine at Wisma MUIS here on Saturday.

The Humanity for Palestine gathering organised with a coalition of non-governmental organisations (NGOs), was also joined by other leaders in Sabah.

Hajiji announced a RM300,000 donation from the State government to the Palestine Peaceful Humanity fund during the congregation while another RM355,000 was contributed by various agencies, bodies and organisations in the state, to help the people of Palestine who are suffering from the cruelty of the Zionist regime.

Earlier in his speech, Hajiji described the gathering as historic in showing Sabahans are against the brutality of the Zionist regime, in addition to signifying the spirit of unity and solidarity of the people.

“We support the Palestinian people’s struggle to liberate their country from the oppression of the Zionist regime in their own land.

“The brutality of the Zionist regime is unacceptable, and the people of the world must condemn the actions of Israel and its allies that have been oppressing Palestine.

“We want the United Nations (UN) to take action to stop the decade-long atrocities of Zionist Israel,” he said.

He said the reason Hamas carried out counterattacks against Israel is due to the decades Palestinians have been oppressed, tortured and their territories invaded.

“But the western media sees Palestinians and Hamas as a terrorist group, when in actuality the Palestinians are freedom fighters who want to liberate their country.

“We do not want to see Gaza being bombed and many people including children, woman and the elderly, killed.

“This is unacceptable, especially in modern times. We cannot withstand these heartless and inhumane actions. The world needs to do something to stop Israel,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hajiji said the people of Sabah, regardless of race, gave their united support to Palestinians and expressed sympathy for the suffering they experienced.

“For that reason, we must take responsibility in helping them. Even if we cannot fight, we must do something to give support and encouragement to Palestine,” he stressed.

Hajiji said the atrocities that have occurred in Gaza should be a lesson to all Malaysians living in Sabah, and the people of the State must close ranks to strengthen unity so that the peace and prosperity that is currently enjoyed can be maintained.

“We feel blessed because all Malaysians, even if they are from various ethnics, races and lineages can still live in safety, peace and harmony. We pray this situation can be appreciated and maintained forever,” he said.

Also at the gathering were Speaker Datuk Seri Kadzim M. Yahya, Deputy Chief Minister III Datuk Shahelmey Yahya, State Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Arifin Arif.