Sarawak’s international music, arts festival returns Dec 2-3

KUCHING (Oct 28): The Sarawak International Festival of Music and Arts (SIFMA4) will make a comeback at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) building here this Dec 2 and 3.

In stating this at a press conference here yesterday, Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts, Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said this event provides an opportunity to showcase the best of Sarawak to the global community of music and arts.

“SIFMA4 underscores the immense pride that Sarawak holds in being recognised as a region with a profound cultural identity, and Kuching as its vibrant capital, exudes a similar sentiment with its reputation as a culturally rich city.

“It is a place where remarkable talents congregate to partake in outstanding concerts, festivals, gastronomy, cultural showcases, and the numerous facets of the Arts,” he said.

“Indeed, SIFMA4 heralds an eagerly awaited juncture for the convergence of artistic celebrities, experts, and a shared celebration of the arts.

“I’m proud to witness Sarawak’s growing status as a host to an expanding array of entertainment-driven events, gradually transforming the region into a dynamic epicentre for festivals dedicated to various forms of performing arts,” he said.

Alongside SIFMA, the classical performing arts – encompassing orchestral performances, operatic productions, ballet showcases, choral recitals, and their likes are also being witnessed here, he added.

“The enthusiastic and positive response from the public to these music festivals has also been truly heartening,” he enthused, adding that the state government’s recognition of the arts and creative industry is evident, particularly with the establishment of the Sarawak Performing Arts Centre.

SIFMA main organising chairperson Dr Geraldine Law-Lee, meanwhile, said that SIFMA’s goal remains consistent each year which is to highlight and nurture Sarawak’s own talents, while at the same time welcoming top talents from around the world.

The festival this year, she said, promises to ensure that communities also enjoy the excitement and catch glimpses of the concerts, while businesses can eagerly participate as collaborators to boost the festival’s anticipation here in Kuching.

“This year, the spotlight will shine on Sarawak’s emerging talents and its most enchanting spectacles, making it an attractive destination for people from around the world.

“Groups and artistes from Thailand, India, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Belgium, and the United Kingdom will be present to showcase their finest performances and relish all that Sarawak has to offer.

This also brings the world’s finest performances right to their doorsteps, representing the best sounds, movements, cultures, and the arts from different countries, she said.

“Every season brings fresh opportunities, allowing the audience to take immense pride in witnessing their local artistes’ dreams come true while preserving and supporting their cultures.

“The festival elevates its quality and performance standards each year, measured against the world’s premier music concerts and festivals and we, therefore, welcome collaborators, partners, and sponsors to join us in SIFMA,” she remarked.

Members of the public can keep an eye on the festival’s updates on Instagram (@sifmaofficial) and Facebook (@sifma) to learn about the lineup and more.

Tickets will be available for sale on Nov 7 at www.sifma.my, the collaborators’ shops, and IMH Music House Sdn Bhd.

Also present at the press conference was Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts II Datuk Snowdan Lawan.