School sports day celebrates unity, friendship, says Sibu community leader

SIBU (Oct 28): A school’s sports day is not just an event of competition but also an opportunity to foster and exercise the spirit of unity, as well as to showcase raw talents.

This was highlighted by SJK(C) Kiang Hin’s board of directors chairman Kapitan Soo Teck Kee in his speech for the opening of the school’s sports day at Stadium Tun Ahmad Zaidi here yesterday.

“Today, we gather here not only to compete, but to celebrate the spirit of unity and friendship.

“Sports day is an annual event and one of the most important activities in our school.

“It is through sports that our children will not only be able to develop teamwork but also build self-confidence and resilience.

“I’d like to share some important thoughts with you. First, sports are an integral part of our lives.

“They not only contribute to our well-being but also teach us persistence and how to overcome challenges, qualities crucial in life. Through sports, we can develop teamwork, learn to respect our opponents and, most importantly, build self-confidence and resilience,” said Soo.

Also present was SJK(C) Kiang Hin headmaster, Ling Ing Kiong.