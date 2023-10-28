Sound of Borneo showcases musicians representing S’wak’s diverse ethnic groups

KUCHING (Oct 28): The Sound of Borneo concert at Kuching Waterfront tonight was a spectacular representation of talents from diverse ethnic groups.

The showcase featured sape performances by the ‘Yayasan Perpaduan Sarawak (YPS) Sape Ambassadors’ and talents from the Perintis Orkestra Tradisional Remaja Sarawak (POTRES), as well as presentations by young performers from the Sape Kids group.

It was a culmination of the inaugural Sape Camp 2023 event organised by the YPS, with the objective of bringing youths from various ethnicities all over Malaysia together using sape as a unifying factor.

This group comprised individuals from diverse backgrounds including the Rungus from Sabah, an Indian from Selangor, and representatives of the Iban, Bidayuh, Kenyah, Punan, Malay and Chinese communities in Sarawak.

Among the spectators were former deputy chief minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Dr George Chan who is also YPS deputy chairman, and YPS chief executive Datu Aloysius J Dris.